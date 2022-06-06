Cooley Appoints New Office Chiefs In Palo Alto And DC

By James Mills (June 6, 2022, 9:42 AM EDT) -- Cooley LLP has named new partners in charge of its offices in Palo Alto, California, and Washington, D.C. Litigator Shannon Eagan, who has been at Cooley for 15 years, is now the partner in charge of the Palo Alto office, the firm announced Thursday. She takes the reins from John Dwyer, who headed that office for 12 years. Dwyer remains with Cooley and is a member the firm's board of directors. Restructuring attorney Cullen Speckhart, who has been at Cooley for three years, is now in charge of the D.C. office. She takes over from Mike Tuscan, who ran the office...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS