ICE Urged To Probe 'Inadequate' Detainee Mental Health Care

By Mike LaSusa (June 2, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- An advocacy group and a trio of formerly detained migrants asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's civil rights office on Thursday to investigate "system-wide abuses and deficiencies" in mental health care provided to those in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. The National Immigrant Justice Center and the three former detainees claimed ICE facilities delayed or didn't provide appropriate care to detainees with mental health issues, in part due to "egregious understaffing." They also alleged ICE improperly uses solitary confinement as a means of managing or disciplining detainees with mental health issues. The group urged DHS's Office of Civil Rights...

