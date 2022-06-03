Pro Say: Understanding The Depp-Heard Defamation Trial

Law360 (June 3, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- America has been transfixed by the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, with the salacious details often obscuring the legal strategies that allowed Depp to mostly prevail. On this week's episode of the Pro Say podcast, we break down the legal arguments and expected appeals. The splashy celebrity trial featured dueling testimony about abuse and grabbed headlines for nearly six weeks. On Wednesday, the jury found Depp had been defamed by an op-ed Heard wrote for The Washington Post and awarded him $15 million in damages. Heard prevailed on one allegation against Depp for $2 million....

