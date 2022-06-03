Ireland's CRH Inks $1.9B Purchase Of Outdoor Supply Co

By Elaine Briseño (June 3, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Irish construction material company CRH PLC said Friday it will acquire Barrette Outdoor Living for $1.9 billion from private equity firm TorQuest Partners and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec The $1.9 billion figure includes $40 million of debt in the form of lease liabilities, according to a statement. Barrette Outdoor Living makes residential fencing, gates, decks, railings and other outdoor products. CRH will finance the transaction with existing financial resources and says it expects the deal to close in the second half of 2022. CRH is a Fortune 500 company that employs 77,400 people in 28...

