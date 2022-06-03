Law Clerk With Google Conflict Removed From Sonos IP Suit

By Andrew Strickler (June 3, 2022, 1:48 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge overseeing a Sonos patent suit against Google has removed from the case a judicial clerk working for the judge after it was revealed he owned Google stock, and once worked for both the tech giant and Google's law firm, Quinn Emanuel. In a brief notice, U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco said the "entire case" had been transferred to another law clerk. The parties were notified during a Wednesday motions hearing. The move was sparked by a May 18 conference at which Judge Alsup said that a clerk in his employment owned an unspecified amount...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS