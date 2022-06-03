FTC Defends $5.2M Restitution Revival At 7th Circ.

By Lauraann Wood (June 3, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission told the Seventh Circuit Friday that it should leave intact a district court decision reviving the agency's $5.2 million damages award over a credit monitoring company's deceptive advertising, even if a portion of the judgment needs tweaking. During oral argument, the FTC said a three-judge panel shouldn't unwind the award because the lower court awarded the money as a direct redress for consumers who were duped into paying for Credit Bureau Center LLC's credit monitoring service. That's allowed under section 19(b) of the FTC Act, and CBC waived any argument challenging the scope of that provision, agency attorney...

