FTC Lets $435M Fuel Terminal Deal Proceed, With Conditions

By Morgan Conley (June 3, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Texas-based Buckeye Partners LP has agreed to divest some of its petroleum terminal portfolio in South Carolina and Alabama in order to gain the Federal Trade Commission's approval of its $435 million deal to acquire Magellan Midstream Partners LP's independent terminals network. The Federal Trade Commission announced Thursday that Buckeye has agreed to sell five of its terminals and associated assets to U.S. Venture Inc. in order to obtain the regulatory approval needed for its transaction with Magellan to close. Magellan and Buckeye said in a joint statement released the same day that they expect their transaction, which sees Buckeye picking...

