11th Circ. Revives Southern Co. Ex-Worker's Age Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (June 3, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit reinstated a former Southern Co. employee's age bias case Friday, saying the trial court prematurely tossed the suit after a magistrate judge had recommended keeping it alive. A three-judge panel issued an opinion vacating a September 2021 lower court order that had dismissed Ben Christian's Age Discrimination in Employment Act suit, faulting the trial court for treating the Atlanta-based utility holding company's dismissal motion as a summary judgment bid without giving Christian notice or allowing him a chance to reply. The panel noted that last July, the magistrate judge recommended the district court deny the company's dismissal motion...

