Panel Upholds Appraisal Order In $2M Irma Damage Dispute

By Riley Murdock (June 7, 2022, 3:15 PM EDT) -- American Coastal Insurance Co. must continue with an appraisal process in a lawsuit over coverage for a townhome community's Hurricane Irma damage, a Florida appeals court ruled Friday, finding that the insurer couldn't persuasively argue any errors in the lower court's order. Suntree Homeowners Association submitted a second claim to the insurer in February 2020 claiming more than $3.1 million in damage to roofs, windows and doors from Hurricane Irma, according to filings in the case. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz) In an opinion written by Florida Appeals Court Judge James A. Edwards, a three-judge panel from the Florida Fifth District affirmed a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS