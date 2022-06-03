ICE Prosecution Revamp Unlikely To Clear Court Backlogs

By Mike LaSusa (June 3, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Recent guidance instructing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to drop nonpriority cases has brought welcome relief to some migrants, but the new policy seems unlikely to put a significant dent in immigration court backlogs. The guidance, which went into effect in late April, is aimed at reducing the backlog of nearly 1.8 million cases at the immigration courts. It directs ICE prosecutors to dismiss cases or decline to initiate new immigration court proceedings against people who aren't considered enforcement priorities under guidelines issued in September last year. But many people arriving at the U.S. border are still considered priorities for removal, and...

