Stockholders Settle Pivotal-VMware Merger Suit For $42.5M

By Sarah Jarvis (June 3, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Shareholders in a Delaware Chancery Court class action challenging Pivotal Software Inc.'s $2.7 billion sale to VMware Inc. in 2019 have agreed to settle their case for $42.5 million in a deal that would permanently end claims that the sales negotiations were not protected from controller interests and conflicts. The settlement, which still has to be approved by the court, includes no admission of wrongdoing on the part of defendants VMware; Pivotal CEO Robert C. Mee; Dell Technologies Inc. and its founder, Michael S. Dell, according to a joint stipulation filed Thursday. The defendants agreed to the settlement "solely to avoid the...

