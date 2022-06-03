CFTC Commish Warns Of 'Mission Creep' In Climate Query

By Al Barbarino (June 3, 2022, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission voted unanimously to issue a request for information on climate-related financial risks, but one commissioner still blasted the agency for including topics that she said fall outside the agency's "statutory jurisdiction" — like digital assets — while not including questions about the agriculture sector. Across the 34 queries in Thursday's request for information, the CFTC asked the public what data, climate analysis and stress testing tools the agency should look into, how existing regulations and guidance could better address climate risk and if more disclosures are necessary to standardize reporting. CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam, in an...

