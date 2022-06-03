NY Lawmakers Approve Pair Of Crypto Bills On Final Day

By Elise Hansen (June 3, 2022, 10:51 PM EDT) -- New York lawmakers early Friday sent a pair of cryptocurrency-related bills to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk that would halt some new cryptocurrency mining operations and examine how cryptocurrency use affects state tax revenues. State senators wrapped up the legislative session with a flurry of votes. One bill that got the nod, S. 8343, creates a task force to examine "the effects of the widespread use of cryptocurrencies" and supporting technologies such as blockchain. A 16-member group will examine a wide range of questions, from surveying the size of the industry in New York to exploring the potential for market manipulation, according...

