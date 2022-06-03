Dollar Bank Can't Duck Suit Over Failing To Flag $4.3M Scam

By Matthew Santoni (June 3, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania woman can push ahead with a lawsuit claiming Dollar Bank was negligent for letting her transfer $4.3 million into a cryptocurrency account at the behest of phone scammers, after an Allegheny County judge overrode the bank's objections. Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christine Ward on Wednesday overruled preliminary objections from Pittsburgh-based Dollar Bank, which had claimed that Mary Clayton was precluded from bringing a common-law negligence claim because wire transfers are solely governed by Article 4A of the Uniform Commercial Code. But Clayton's attorney countered in arguments earlier in the week that Clayton wasn't contesting the wire transfers themselves....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS