NY Officials Boost Equitable Cannabis Industry

By Sam Reisman (June 3, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- New York state and city officials told attendees at a cannabis industry conference Friday that they were committed to building the most equitable legal marijuana market in the country. New York Mayor Eric Adams set the tone by reading a brief three-minute statement about his administration's coordinated efforts to bring entrepreneurs disproportionately affected by cannabis prohibition into the regulated industry through outreach, education and business loans. "This is an opportunity [for] those who are left behind to really participate in this industry, and we want to be clear — the magic term is equity," Adams told attendees at the second day...

