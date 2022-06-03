FCC Urged To Raise Rural Health Care Program's Funding Cap

By Isaac Monterose (June 3, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A broadband advocacy group for "anchor institutions" such as schools and hospitals asked the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday to increase the cap on funding for the FCC's Rural Health Care Program, stating that the current cap is too low to meet the demand of the program's participants. According to the Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition, the current cap also worries the participants that their application won't be processed before the cap is reached. The SHLB also said that raising the cap would allow the Universal Service Administrative Company to process applications "on a rolling basis". "Raising the funding cap...

