Carlyle Must Face Chancery Suit Over Authentix Sale

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 3, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm The Carlyle Group Inc. and three directors of authentication provider Authentix Inc. must face claims in Delaware's Chancery Court that they breached their fiduciary duties in 2017 when they approved the company's $77.5 million sale to private equity firm Blue Water Energy LLP. In a 41-page ruling Friday, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III denied a motion to dismiss the majority of claims in a five-count derivative suit filed by Manti Holdings LLC and other Authentix stockholders in Delaware's Chancery Court. "While I agree with the defendants that certain ancillary claims must be dismissed, I find that the gravamen...

