EPA Defends HFC Cap-And-Trade Rule At DC Circ.

By Morgan Conley (June 3, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defended parts of its hydrofluorocarbons phase-down rule challenged by refrigerant manufacturers and trade associations, telling the D.C. Circuit that Congress empowered the agency to do what it takes to reduce the production and consumption of HFCs. The EPA urged the D.C. Circuit in a brief Wednesday to deny a petition for review targeting certain aspects of its final rule aimed at phasing down the use of the greenhouse gases that are commonly used in products including refrigeration, air conditioning equipment and phones. Refrigerant manufacturers and trade associations want aspects of the rule overturned, particularly provisions banning...

