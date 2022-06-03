FERC Urged To Nix 'Unjust' Pipeline Capacity Bidding Practice

By Keith Goldberg (June 3, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Gas pipeline customer advocates want the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to bar pipeline owners from shoehorning less desirable pipeline locations into their bidding process for prime pipeline transportation capacity, arguing the practice is anti-competitive and artificially raises prices. Groups including the Natural Gas Supply Association, American Gas Association, the American Public Gas Association and the Process Gas Consumers Group on Thursday lodged a petition urging FERC to craft a rule that prevents pipeline companies from aggregating bids on non-contiguous segments of capacity in determining the most lucrative bid when they parcel out capacity on their systems. The aggregation practice allows pipeline...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS