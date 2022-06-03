Vidal Says No Tolerance For IPR 'Abuse'

By Andrew Karpan (June 3, 2022, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The new U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director has responded to concerns raised by a pair of senators over alleged abuse of Patent Trial and Appeal Board procedural rules to attack big-ticket jury verdicts by ensuring that "abuses of the [inter partes review] process will not be tolerated." The brief letter from USPTO Director Kathi Vidal, the former head of Winston & Strawn LLP's Silicon Valley office, was dated May 27 — the deadline set by Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, who have taken issue with how PTAB judges agree to hold hearings over IPR petitions. The lawmakers,...

