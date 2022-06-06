Chubb Unit Says Other Insurers Owe $3.3M For Defense Costs

By Hope Patti (June 6, 2022, 1:58 PM EDT) -- A pair of insurers must contribute $1.6 million each to cover the costs incurred defending windshield repair company Safelite in an underlying suit accusing it of making false statements that harmed a competitor, a Chubb unit told an Ohio federal court. Ace American Insurance Co. said in a motion for summary judgment Friday that Zurich American Insurance Co. and Discover Property & Casualty Insurance Co. are obligated to split the costs that Ace incurred defending Safelite for offenses that also occurred during the other insurers' policy periods. Having paid nearly $5 million, Ace said it "is now entitled to equitable contribution...

