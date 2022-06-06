9th Circ. Rounds Out Calif. Offshore Fracking Opponents' Win

By Morgan Conley (June 6, 2022, 1:36 PM EDT) -- The federal government wrongfully approved dozens of permits for fracking off the Californian coast without the proper level of environmental review, a Ninth Circuit panel ruled, extending an injunction blocking the permits until a full review of the environmental impacts is prepared. In a published opinion Friday, a Ninth Circuit panel sided with the state of California and environmental groups in finding that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement should've conducted a more comprehensive environmental review before authorizing permits for offshore well stimulation treatments, also known as fracking or acidizing. By only preparing a...

