Feds Decry Ex-Commissioner's Bid To Slash 28-Year Sentence

By Alyssa Aquino (June 6, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors urged an Ohio federal judge against slashing the majority of an ex-county commissioner's 28-year prison sentence for a bribery scheme, saying that recent developments in the case warranted trimming the original sentence by only a few years. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio told U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi that she should only drop a few years from Jimmy Dimora's prison sentence in light of her March decision to drop two of the 32 counts that a jury convicted Dimora of in 2012. Judge Lioi scrapped the convictions after the U.S. Supreme Court's 2016 decision in...

