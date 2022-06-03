Community Bank Wants $2.7M As Pa. Construction Co. Closes

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 3, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- In a lawsuit made public Friday, Community Bank NA claimed that Pittsburgh-area Nello Construction Co. defaulted on a $3.5 million line of credit during its winding down of operations, with the bank alleging that the construction company owes it $2.7 million in principal and interest. Community Bank claimed in its lawsuit filed Thursday that Nello failed to meet all the conditions of its loans, including that it would keep a zero balance for at least two weeks of the year, and said Nello's wind-down notice constituted an "adverse change in ... financial condition." "The defendant defaulted under the loan documents when...

