Funder, Patent Co. Ask To Exit Suit Over $203M Award

By Caroline Simson (June 3, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A litigation funder and an entity created by a South Korean research university to monetize a semiconductor technology patent are urging a Wisconsin court to grant them an early exit from litigation filed by the university over the distribution of a $203 million damages award issued against Samsung. Litigation funder Paulina FundingCo LLC and KIP Co. Ltd. argued in separate briefs filed Friday that the claims against them in the lawsuit, which was filed by the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology earlier this year, must be dismissed. The institute, a national research university established by the South Korean government,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS