Moderna Can't Punt To Gov't In COVID-19 Vax Suit, Cos. Say

By Eric Heisig (June 6, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Two companies suing Moderna Inc. in Delaware federal court for patent infringement over its widely used COVID-19 vaccine have slammed the drugmaker's attempt to toss part of the case, saying the government cannot act as a shield from paying damages. The Pennsylvania-based Arbutus Biopharma Corp. and Genevant Sciences GmbH said in a filing on Friday that Moderna's attempt to dismiss some of the suit's claims is not supported by case law. Centering on an assertion that the mRNA vaccine was made "for the government," the two companies argued that Moderna's motion was a last-ditch effort to defend itself after related challenges...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS