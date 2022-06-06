Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Moderna Can't Punt To Gov't In COVID-19 Vax Suit, Cos. Say

By Eric Heisig (June 6, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Two companies suing Moderna Inc. in Delaware federal court for patent infringement over its widely used COVID-19 vaccine have slammed the drugmaker's attempt to toss part of the case, saying the government cannot act as a shield from paying damages.

The Pennsylvania-based Arbutus Biopharma Corp. and Genevant Sciences GmbH said in a filing on Friday that Moderna's attempt to dismiss some of the suit's claims is not supported by case law. Centering on an assertion that the mRNA vaccine was made "for the government," the two companies argued that Moderna's motion was a last-ditch effort to defend itself after related challenges...

