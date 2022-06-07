Calif. Premium Pay Ruling May Raise Employer Liability Risks

By Jeremy Mittman and Gabriel Hemphill (June 7, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- On May 23, the California Supreme Court issued a decision in Naranjo v. Spectrum Security Services Inc.,[1] ruling that premium pay for missed meal and rest breaks constitutes wages that must be reported on wage statements during employment pursuant to California Labor Code Section 226, and paid within statutory deadlines upon an employee's discharge or resignation pursuant to California Labor Code Section 203. This highly anticipated ruling may result in increased exposure to wage and hour litigation for employers in the Golden State. Background The plaintiff, Gustavo Naranjo, was a guard for defendant Spectrum Security Services. Naranjo was suspended and later terminated...

