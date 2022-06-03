Regulators Urged To Make Inroads With Legacy Pot Sellers

By Sam Reisman (June 3, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Cannabis legalization advocates told attendees at an industry conference in New York on Friday that regulators of state-legal markets needed to make a concerted effort to integrate existing, unregulated cannabis sellers in order for their regimes to be successful. Unregulated cannabis markets in states that have legalized marijuana are sometimes referred to as illicit markets because they operate outside the licensing and tax schemes established by regulators, or the legacy market, a nod to the fact that they predate the legalization movement by several decades. "Cannabis was already in New York before you all passed this [legalization] bill," said Calvin Frye,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS