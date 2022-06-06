Power Co. Says Factory Mutual Owes $16 Million

By Riley Murdock (June 6, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based power company said Factory Mutual Insurance Co. refused to pay more than $16 million in damage and lost business income it suffered when a generator became inoperable for several months and accused the insurer of 'Monday morning quarterbacking' for nitpicking the company's repair decisions. Vistra Corp. claimed its "all-risk" commercial property insurance policy from Factory Mutual covered the full cost of damage to a generator at a Moscow, Ohio, power plant that was inoperable from March to June 2021 because of a ground fault, according to a complaint filed Friday in Texas federal court. Factory Mutual did not dispute...

