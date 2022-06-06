Feds, Developer Say Lithium Mine Challenge Falls Flat

By Morgan Conley (June 6, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The federal government and the developer of a lithium mine in Nevada turned their attention towards fighting a local ranch and conservation groups' efforts to void federal approvals for the project, arguing the authorizations adhered to federal land management and environmental law. The U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management and Lithium Nevada Corp. defended approvals granted to the company's proposed open-air lithium mine in half a dozen filings Friday. In their own respective briefs, BLM and Lithium Nevada not only urged the court to reject Bartell Ranch and several conservation groups' motions for summary judgment but also to...

