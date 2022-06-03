Mariah Carey Hit With $60M 'Christmas' Song IP Suit

By Dave Simpson (June 3, 2022, 11:07 PM EDT) -- A Mississippi musician hit Mariah Carey with a $60 million copyright infringement lawsuit in Louisiana federal court on Friday, claiming that he co-wrote a song called "All I Want for Christmas Is You" before the pop star recorded her massive holiday single of the same name. Andy Stone, who is also known as Vince Vance, says that he owns the copyright to the title, which he co-wrote in 1989, but that Carey, Walter Afanasieff — who is listed as a co-writer on Carey's hit — and Sony Music Entertainment willfully infringed his rights. "Defendants, have knowingly, willfully, and intentionally engaged in...

