Md. Bank Settling Claims That Led To GC's Bar From Industry

By Sue Reisinger (June 6, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT) -- With its insurance coverage for legal fees nearly exhausted, Eagle Bancorp has tentatively agreed to pay more than $12.6 million to settle a federal investigation of insider lending claims that led to the bank's former general counsel being barred from the industry. The bank, based in Bethesda, Maryland, publicly disclosed the settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a financial filing on June 1, and said it awaits the SEC's final approval of the deal. The bank did not respond to messages seeking comment Monday. Without admitting or denying the allegations, the bank agreed to pay a civil penalty...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS