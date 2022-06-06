Activist Fund Sues London Metal Exchange Over Trading Halt

By Humberto J. Rocha (June 6, 2022, 1:25 PM EDT) -- American hedge fund Elliott Associates LP has filed a $456 million legal challenge against the London Metal Exchange, claiming that it illegally halted trading of nickel contracts after Russian sanctions sent prices skyrocketing, according to a Monday disclosure by the exchange's parent company. Elliott Associates filed for judicial review at the High Court on Wednesday, challenging the decision by the exchange and its clearinghouse, London Metal Exchange Clear Ltd., to annul nickel contract trades that took place on March 8 and to suspend trading for a week, according to the exchange's parent, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. Elliott, the world's largest...

