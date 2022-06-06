USTR Sees Dispute Settlement 'Evolution' In Pacific Deal

By Alex Lawson (June 6, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai sketched out a vision for enforcing the Indo-Pacific trade pact the Biden administration is pursuing Monday, saying there has been an "evolution" in the tools the U.S. uses to settle trade disputes. While the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework is still in its early pre-negotiation stages, Tai acknowledged that the U.S. would consider a dispute settlement system that stresses "corporate accountability" for specific companies that flout trade laws once a deal starts coming together. "You see this evolution of our dispute settlement mechanism that goes into more cooperative modes and is looking at holding accountable not just the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS