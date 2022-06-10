Cochlear Implant Magnet Patent Nixed In UK

By Alex Baldwin (June 10, 2022, 4:51 PM BST) -- A court has revoked an Austrian company's patent for an MRI-safe magnet to hold hearing devices in place, ending the firm's bid to sue another cochlear implant maker for infringement. Deputy Judge Campbell Forsyth held in a High Court ruling on June 1, now made public, that the patent could not survive a challenge from U.K. rival Advanced Bionics AG. But if the patent were valid, then Advanced Bionics' "HiRes Ultra 3D" implant would infringe, the court said. The case against Austrian company Med-El GmbH rested on a single piece of evidence — a previous invention by the patent's inventor Martin...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS