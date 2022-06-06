Ropes & Gray, Goodwin Steer $1.5B Pharmacy Tech Co. Deal

By Hayley Fowler (June 6, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Ropes & Gray LLP advised Becton Dickinson and Co. in the $1.5 billion buyout of Parata Systems, guided by Goodwin Procter LLP, as the medical technology giant looks to break into the fast-growing $600 million pharmacy automation market. Becton Dickinson, or BD, together with the private equity firm Frazier Healthcare Partners, reached an agreement Monday to acquire Durham, North Carolina-based Parata for $1.525 billion in an all-cash offer, according to a statement from BD. Parata builds support technology for pharmacies, which Troy Kirkpatrick, vice president of public relations at BD, said will help expand its offerings in hospitals, retail pharmacies and...

