McDermott, Kirkland Steer $250M Investment In Sous Vide Co.

By McCord Pagan (June 6, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Cuisine Solutions, a provider of sous vide foods and a McDermott Will & Emery LLP client, said Monday it landed a $250 million minority investment from Kirkland & Ellis LLP-led Bain Capital. Sterling, Virginia-based Cuisine Solutions Inc. said in a statement that the funding will be used to further its product innovation, growth and global expansion as well as its manufacturing presence. "This investment will enable us to rapidly scale our worldwide manufacturing infrastructure, business partnerships, and fortify our supply chain, thereby creating additional scale to meet the growing needs of the global partners who rely on our products every day...

