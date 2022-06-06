PE Firm Shaves Millions Off Anaplan Buyout To Avoid Lawsuit

By Elaine Briseño (June 6, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The value of Thoma Bravo's planned acquisition of business management software developer Anaplan is being reduced by more than $300 million, in an attempt to resolve a disagreement between the two and avoid litigation, the companies said Monday. The consideration is being cut by more than $2 per share, with Anaplan stockholders now set to receive $63.75 per share in cash, according to a statement. The revised agreement represents a roughly 3.4% reduction in deal value, and implies an equity value of about $10.4 billion for Anaplan. The original deal, announced in March, was valued at $66 per share for a total of...

