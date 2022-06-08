Goodwin Adds Private Equity Attorneys In California, DC

By Jack Rodgers (June 8, 2022, 1:10 PM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has acquired two private equity attorneys, one from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and the other from Kirkland & Ellis LLP, who will work on opposite sides of the country, the firm announced recently. Andrew Cheng arrives from Gibson Dunn and Andrew Kimball from Kirkland & Ellis. Cheng spent 18 years with his former firm working on leveraged finance issues, while Kimball moves to Goodwin after over a decade with Kirkland & Ellis, according to their LinkedIn profiles. Both attorneys join the firm's private equity practice as partners, the firm said. Kimball will be based in the firm's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS