UK Bankruptcy Receiver Loses Fight Over PPI Complaints

By Humberto J. Rocha (June 6, 2022, 8:15 PM BST) -- A London judge ruled Monday that the U.K.'s official bankruptcy receiver counts as the complainant to trigger the deadline for filing payment protection insurance complaints for consumers, but immediately agreed to allow an appeal because of the case's reach. Stephen Houseman QC, sitting as a deputy judge at the High Court, sided with the finance arm of online retail giant The Very Group in a dispute about how to define a "complainant" who can bring a claim to recover money for missold PPI at the Financial Ombudsman Service when dealing with a consumer who has gone bankrupt. The deputy judge ruled...

