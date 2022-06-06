Investment Promoter Asks To Close $2.4M Tax Penalty Case

By David Hansen (June 6, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A federal court must dismiss an action regarding a $2.4 million tax penalty against an Illinois promoter of Chinese investments after the IRS abated it and refunded a 15% down payment to him, the man said. The Internal Revenue Service determined that the penalty was assessed in a manner that made it invalid, Philip Groves said in a motion to dismiss filed Friday. The agency abated the penalty and refunded his 15% down payment, so there is no longer a controversy to adjudicate, he said. The IRS assessed the penalty against Groves in October 2015 for the 2006 tax year, according to court...

