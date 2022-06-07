Goodwin Boosts DC Litigation Team With False Claims Act Pro

By Justin Wise (June 7, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has added another partner to its litigation bench in Washington, D.C., hiring a former assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia who specializes in False Claims Act cases. The firm said Monday that Ilene Albala joined the firm as a member of its complex litigation and resolution and health care practices. The move comes just a few months after D.C.-based attorney Kirk Ogrosky left the Arnold & Porter partnership to join Goodwin's litigation group and serve as co-chair of the health care government enforcement and False Claims Act defense practice. Albala spent the past five-plus years with...

