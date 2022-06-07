Linklaters Nabs Exec Comp, Benefits Partner From Paul Weiss

By Patrick Hoff (June 7, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Linklaters LLP has added a former co-chair of the executive compensation group at Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP as a partner in its New York employment and incentives practice, naming him the head of its executive compensation and employee benefits practice in the U.S. Linklaters announced Monday that Andrew L. Gaines is joining the firm and will enhance its executive compensation capabilities. Gaines has spent over three decades advising employers on all aspects of executive compensation and employee benefit plans, advising corporate and private investment fund clients, and counseling senior executives and boards of directors on compensation policies and practices....

