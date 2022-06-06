SEC's ESG Fund Plan Called 'Very Weird,' Too Prescriptive

By Al Barbarino (June 6, 2022, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Even though the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has already issued lengthy, detailed rulemaking proposals under Chair Gary Gensler, the highly prescriptive scope of its new ESG risk disclosure plans for investment funds and advisers has still shocked some attorneys. "I think it surprised a lot of people how prescriptive this is and how deep it goes into the various specific aspects of how you manage funds," said Lance Dial, a Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP partner who works with global investment managers and specializes in mutual fund law. The May 25 proposals pertain to investment funds and investment advisers who consider environmental,...

