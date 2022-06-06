Insurer Says No Coverage For Auto Accessory Co.'s BIPA Row

By Hope Patti (June 6, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- An automotive accessory company's insurer told an Illinois federal court that its excess and umbrella policies do not provide coverage for a putative class action accusing the company of violating the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act, saying the court found no coverage under a primary policy for the same suit. Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc. said in a cross-motion for summary judgment Friday that the court's prior no-coverage ruling "compels the conclusion" that Mitsui has no duty to defend Thermoflex Waukegan LLC in the underlying suit under the policies. Additionally, Mitsui argued that the allegations in the underlying suit fall squarely within...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS