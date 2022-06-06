Ill. Panel Says Staffing Cos. Can Face Antitrust Liability

By Lauraann Wood (June 6, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Temporary staffing agencies aren't shielded from Illinois antitrust liability for striking no-poach or wage-fixing deals, despite a carve-out for labor in the state's antitrust law, a state appeals court ruled Friday. A group of staffing agencies targeted by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul had argued that the Illinois Antitrust Act's definition of services, which excludes the work employees do for their bosses, meant their work hiring and managing temporary employees couldn't be targeted. But a three-judge panel ruled that provision was more about protecting otherwise anti-competitive conduct, such as union activity. "The act merely provides that individual labor is not a...

