Inside Oregon's New Paid Family And Medical Leave Program

By Rachel Timmins and Flo Mao (June 10, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- In 2019, the Oregon Legislative Assembly passed the Paid Family Medical Leave Act,[1] which established a paid family and medical leave insurance, or PFMLI, program for Oregon employees. PFMLI provides an employee with compensated time off from work to care for and bond with a child following the child's birth or adoption, to recover from a serious health condition or care for a family member's serious health condition, or to take leave if the employee or the employee's family member has experienced domestic violence, sexual assault or harassment. PFMLI does not provide additional leave beyond what is currently provided by Oregon...

