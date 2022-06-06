Simpson Thacher Adds Goodwin Securities Pro In Palo Alto

By James Mills (June 6, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP announced Monday the hiring of a Goodwin Procter LLP securities specialist as a partner in its Palo Alto office. Heidi Mayon, who spent 3½ years at Goodwin, joins Simpson Thacher's capital markets practice. She focuses on corporate finance transactions as well as advising issuers and underwriters on public company readiness, initial public offerings, and follow-on equity and debt capital markets offerings. Her clients are in the technology, health care and life sciences, energy and clean technology, and fintech fields. "The firm is known not only for its transactional prowess across its global platform, but also for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS