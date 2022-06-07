The Future Of Virtual I-9 Document Verification

By Valentine Brown (June 7, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' revised and updated I-9 form, required to verify identity and employment authorization, is due out Oct. 31. While it includes many helpful changes, it lacks the one most coveted by employers: a permanent rule allowing remote verification of I-9 documents and elimination of the physical inspection requirement. The comment period for changes to the current I-9 form closed May 31. The proposed changes include reducing the form to one page; including in Section 3 three separate areas to enter reverification information; linking to a USCIS site that shows all acceptable U.S. Department of Homeland Security-issued List C...

