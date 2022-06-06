JP Morgan Nabs $2.4B For 2nd Distressed Private Credit Fund

By Greg Lamm (June 6, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- JP Morgan's asset management unit announced Monday it raised $2.4 billion for its second fund that invests in distressed or undervalued assets that investors bet will improve. The Lynstone Special Situations Fund II raised capital from pension funds, insurance companies, wealth managers and other institutional investors in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, JP Morgan Asset Management said in a statement. The fund beat its targeted goal of raising $2 billion to invest in assets in public and private credit markets, according to the statement. The Lynstone II fund is the second fund from JP Morgan Asset Management's Global Special Situations...

